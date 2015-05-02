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Stephen Chen
cjw061425
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red boat on body of water
泸沽湖
A map marker
泸沽湖, 中国
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Published on
May 2, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Panasonic, DMC-GM1
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
sea
blue
mountains
clouds
cloud
river
lake
boat
reflection
hills
horizon
outdoors
solitude
seascape
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