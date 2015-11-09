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Annie Spratt
anniespratt
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red bicycle parked beside brown wood wall at daytime
rusted bicycle
A map marker
Chulmleigh, United Kingdom
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Published on
November 9, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
FUJIFILM, X-T1
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
vintage
red
wood
grey
bike
bicycle
cycling
old
barn
wheel
rust
antique
decay
wooden wall
logs
rusty
sticks
twig
vintage bike
pedal
Historical images
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