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Jonathan Pielmayer
jonathanpielmayer
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red berry on top of cream in shallow focus photography
Autumn Desserts
A map marker
Vienna, Austria
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Published on
January 14, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D7100
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
food
green
autumn
restaurant
fruit
red
cake
still life
leaf
dessert
cream
sweet
raspberry
display
berry
patisserie
shortbread
plant
vienna
austria
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