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Mike Kotsch
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red bell pepper on grill
Argentinian asado
A map marker
San Martín de los Andes, Argentina
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Published on
June 13, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 600D
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
food
fire
raw
cooking
brown
bbq
meat
steel
beef
grill
coal
pepper
barbecue
iron
eat
spice
grilling
burn
paprika
asado
Backgrounds
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