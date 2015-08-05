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Espen Willersrud
espen
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red and yellow mushroom macro photography
Red toadstool in Konnerud
A map marker
Konnerud
Calendar outlined
Published on
August 5, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 5D Mark III
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
forest
plant
grass
field
mushroom
mushrooms
grass background
woodland
fungi
fungus
toadstool
fly agaric
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