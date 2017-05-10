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Andrew Stickelman
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red and white ship on sea during daytime
Lake Tahoe
A map marker
South Lake Tahoe, United States
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Published on
May 10, 2017 (UTC)
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
blue
red
grey
lake
boat
california
lake tahoe
united states
roller coaster
amusement park
theme park
coaster
south lake tahoe
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