Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A photo
Pen Tool
A compass
A stack of folders
Download
Bookmark
Person
Localization icon
navigation menu
A magnifying glass
Visual search
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
Redd Francisco
reddfrancisco
Bookmark
A plus sign
Edit image
Plus sign for Unsplash+
Download free
Chevron down
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
Featured in
Photos
A forward-right arrow
Share
Info icon
Info
More Actions
red and white cable cart above trees covered mountain
Gondola ski lift
A map marker
Jasper
Calendar outlined
Published on
August 4, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D7100
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
mountains
trees
grey
lake
adventure
transportation
transport
mountain peak
explore
pine trees
alberta
evergreen
gondola
cable car
jasper
mountain ridge
mountain line
Browse premium related images on iStock | Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20