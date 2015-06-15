Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A photo
Pen Tool
A compass
A stack of folders
Download
Bookmark
Person
Localization icon
navigation menu
A magnifying glass
Visual search
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
Dominique Knobben
aquilasol
Bookmark
A plus sign
Edit image
Plus sign for Unsplash+
Download free
Chevron down
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
Featured in
Photos
A forward-right arrow
Share
Info icon
Info
More Actions
red and black seven-spot ladybird perched on purple petaled flower selective focus photography
Ladybug on lavender
Calendar outlined
Published on
June 15, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS Rebel T1i
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
wallpaper
flower
animal
plant
red
purple
wallpapers
lavender
backgrounds
ladybug
bug
ladybird
animal wallpapers
Browse premium related images on iStock | Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20