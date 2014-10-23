Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A photo
Pen Tool
A compass
A stack of folders
Download
Bookmark
Person
Localization icon
navigation menu
A magnifying glass
Visual search
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
paulo morales
ideografic
Bookmark
A plus sign
Edit image
Plus sign for Unsplash+
Download free
Chevron down
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
Featured in
Photos
A forward-right arrow
Share
Info icon
Info
More Actions
red and black rooster on brown surface
Chicken Coop
Calendar outlined
Published on
October 23, 2014 (UTC)
Camera
FE320,X835,C540
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
animal
bird
animals
sad
farm
morning
chicken
brown
pet
feather
fence
barn
farm animal
rooster
abuse
cock
tail
cockerel
chainlink
Browse premium related images on iStock | Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20