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Timo Vijn
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red 7-spotted ladybird on gray wooden tree branch closeup photography
Ladybug On The Move
A map marker
Netherlands
Calendar outlined
Published on
January 23, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D300
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
green
grass
field
bokeh
insect
macro
close up
ladybug
bug
beetle
insects
stick
closeup
depth of field
ladybird
twig
netherlands
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