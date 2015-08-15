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Sandra Starke
fotospielerin
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rectangular brown wooden board
Rusty staircases
Calendar outlined
Published on
August 15, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
SAMSUNG, NX1000
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
abstract
building
brown
metal
stairs
sculpture
structure
staircase
artistic
rust
iron
unknown
metal building
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