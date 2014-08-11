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David Di Veroli
daviddiveroli
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rectangular blue swimming pool during night time
Bondi Beach pool
Calendar outlined
Published on
August 11, 2014 (UTC)
Camera
Apple, iPhone 5
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
dark
sea
blue
green
night
grey
waves
pool
storm
weather
swimming pool
swimming
resort
teal
swamp
turquoise
night time
swimmingpool
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