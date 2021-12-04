Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Don Stouder
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
December 5, 2021
Canon, PowerShot G9 X Mark II
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
plant
vegetation
Nature Images
outdoors
bush
Mountain Images & Pictures
land
Tree Images & Pictures
HD Forest Wallpapers
woodland
wilderness
HD Scenery Wallpapers
grove
abies
fir
Landscape Images & Pictures
Jungle Backgrounds
rainforest
path
HD Water Wallpapers
Free pictures
Related collections
Plants
277 photos · Curated by Wilfried Santer
plant
flora
HD Green Wallpapers
Hero
80 photos · Curated by Charbel
hero
HQ Background Images
HD Wallpapers
Dark Portraits
824 photos · Curated by Rowan Heuvel
HD Dark Wallpapers
portrait
HD Black Wallpapers