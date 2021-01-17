Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Raimond Klavins
@raimondklavins
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Meenakshipuram, Мадурай, Тамилнад, Индия
Published
on
January 17, 2021
LG Electronics, LG-H815
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Meenakshi Hindu Temple Madurai India
Related tags
meenakshipuram
мадурай
тамилнад
индия
architecture
building
lighting
temple
spire
steeple
tower
column
pillar
shrine
worship
altar
church
HD City Wallpapers
metropolis
town
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Holiday Mood
442 photos
· Curated by Kelly Sikkema
HD Holiday Wallpapers
plant
Christmas Images
Cityscape
87 photos
· Curated by S E
cityscape
building
HD City Wallpapers
Movement
62 photos
· Curated by Jules Fouchy
movement
Sports Images
People Images & Pictures