Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Elisa H
@elaisahoo
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Finland
Published
21d
ago
Canon, EOS 80D
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Ice covered nettle
Related tags
finland
Nature Images
ice
plant
ice-covered
icy
nettle
Winter Images & Pictures
december
Nature Backgrounds
HD Wallpapers
frozen
freeze
outdoors
HD Snow Wallpapers
frost
Grass Backgrounds
Flower Images
blossom
bush
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Arcade
793 photos
· Curated by Leo Ara
arcade
People Images & Pictures
portrait
Night Sky
119 photos
· Curated by Joshua Earle
HD Night Sky Wallpapers
Star Images
HQ Background Images
Travel
430 photos
· Curated by Kieran Taylor
Travel Images
building
HD Grey Wallpapers