Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Nadiia Ganzhyi
@nadiiag
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
29d
ago
Canon, EOS Rebel T7
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Desert cactus
Related tags
plant
cactus
HD Grey Wallpapers
spiky
desert plant
HD Purple Wallpapers
thorns
Nature Images
HD Floral Wallpapers
botanical
fungus
Backgrounds
Related collections
Moon and stars
159 photos
· Curated by Drew Wickline
Moon Images & Pictures
Star Images
Space Images & Pictures
Collection #47: Kirill Zakharov
8 photos
· Curated by Kirill
Cloud Pictures & Images
outdoor
HD Grey Wallpapers
Feet
43 photos
· Curated by Alison Costa
feet
shoe
leg