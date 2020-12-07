Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Stephen Leonardi
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Featured in
Editorial
Share
Info
Published on
December 7, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
adventure
lost coast
Brown Backgrounds
Leaf Backgrounds
plant
Tree Images & Pictures
maple leaf
painting
HD Art Wallpapers
maple
rug
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Nature
164 photos
· Curated by Fehmi Saldanli
Nature Images
HQ Background Images
outdoor
Nature
139 photos
· Curated by Momo Anan
Nature Images
outdoor
HD Grey Wallpapers
Nature
510 photos
· Curated by Laura Cartledge
Nature Images
plant
outdoor