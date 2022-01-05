Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Christopher Eden
@kristofer2482
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Palenciana, España
Published
28d
ago
SONY, DSC-RX100M5
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
palenciana
españa
green trees
cave houses
Cloud Pictures & Images
cloudy sky
southern spain
housing
architecture
building
monastery
ruins
Nature Images
outdoors
cliff
bunker
castle
path
Free stock photos
Related collections
Coffee House
189 photos
· Curated by Isaiah Nathanael
Coffee Images
cafe
coffee shop
Humanity
147 photos
· Curated by Ferananda Ibarra
humanity
outdoor
Light Backgrounds
Interiors
306 photos
· Curated by Diego Naves
interior
indoor
home