Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Shubham Dangi
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Chandigarh, India
Published
on
May 8, 2021
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Rose - Ringed Parakeet Bird.
Related tags
chandigarh
india
Nature Images
wildlife photography
Birds Images
wildlife
haryana
nikon
nikond3400
Nature Backgrounds
photography
parrots
parrot flying
green bird
rohtak
Animals Images & Pictures
bee eater
Birds Images
beak
HD Green Wallpapers
Creative Commons images
Related collections
models
31 photos
· Curated by Jessica Dueck
model
People Images & Pictures
Women Images & Pictures
Fantasy and Magic Aesthetic
440 photos
· Curated by Erin Phillips
fantasy
magic
People Images & Pictures
Roads
100 photos
· Curated by Wilfried Santer
road
gravel
dirt road