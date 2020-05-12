Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
federica ariemma
@federicaariemma
Download free
Share
Info
Published on
May 12, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
Grass Backgrounds
plant
lawn
vegetation
Nature Images
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Perfectly Feminine
170 photos
· Curated by Rahul Dogra
feminine
Flower Images
blossom
Into The Wilderness
152 photos
· Curated by Erik Ringsmuth
united state
Mountain Images & Pictures
Tree Images & Pictures
Food
99 photos
· Curated by Marijn Jonkhart
Food Images & Pictures
plant
produce