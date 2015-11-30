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Jez Timms
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raw meat and green leaf plant on brown surface
Steak and Herbs
Calendar outlined
Published on
November 30, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D610
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
food
kitchen
raw
grey
cow
table
cooking
dinner
lunch
bbq
steak
meal
herbs
beef
barbeque
eat
carnivore
species
garnish
sirloin
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