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Lola Guti
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rain outside building
Raining in Paris
A map marker
París, Paris, France
Calendar outlined
Published on
October 9, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, PowerShot G1 X
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
city
outdoor
library
rain
trees
grey
storm
weather
fog
stairs
monochrome
rainy
raining
stair
sleet
paris
france
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