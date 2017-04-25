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Mike Newbry
mikenewbry
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rain drops on a window with a blue sky in the background
Raindrops on window
A map marker
Sandy, United States
Calendar outlined
Published on
April 25, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
samsung, SAMSUNG-SM-N920A
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
background
texture
sunset
blue
clouds
rain
grey
window
weather
horizontal
raindrops
drops
united states
sandy
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