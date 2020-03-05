Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Apoorva Nayak
@apnk97
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
March 5, 2020
iPhone XS
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
plant
HD Green Wallpapers
Leaf Backgrounds
Food Images & Pictures
vegetation
Fruits Images & Pictures
produce
fern
Flower Images
blossom
Backgrounds
Related collections
Water
253 photos
· Curated by Abigail Naidu
HD Water Wallpapers
wafe
outdoor
wilderness
42 photos
· Curated by Lili Lieber-Lövei
wilderness
plant
outdoor
Emotions
79 photos
· Curated by Suzi Wong
emotion
People Images & Pictures
HD Grey Wallpapers