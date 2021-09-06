Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Munkhuu
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
September 6, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Mongolian Yak
Related tags
Animals Images & Pictures
yak
mongolia
mongolian yak
mongolian
mongol
natural
Animals Images & Pictures
Travel Images
Cow Images & Pictures
field
outdoors
cattle
mammal
grassland
Nature Images
countryside
farm
meadow
rural
Public domain images
Related collections
BEAUTY FASHION
226 photos
· Curated by Annaïk ANYOUZO'O BRIGNOL
fashion
shoe
leg
A Colorful Life
111 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
Life Images & Photos
colorful
HD Color Wallpapers
Water
367 photos
· Curated by Shawna Zylenko
HD Water Wallpapers
outdoor
HD Blue Wallpapers