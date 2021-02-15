Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Ladina Wohlfender
@ladina_wohlfender
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Mühlegasse 46, Zeiningen, Schweiz
Published
7 months
ago
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
HD Green Wallpapers
fowl
Animals Images & Pictures
poultry
Chicken Images & Pictures
Birds Images
hen
beak
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Chickens
39 photos
· Curated by Laurie Michaels
Chicken Images & Pictures
poultry
Animals Images & Pictures
Birds
105 photos
· Curated by Michelle Walcott
Birds Images
Animals Images & Pictures
feather
datapulse-poultry
43 photos
· Curated by Thomas LEWINER
datapulse-poultry
Chicken Images & Pictures
Animals Images & Pictures