Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Apostolos Vamvouras
@apostolosv
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
May 28, 2019
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
HD Grey Wallpapers
apparel
clothing
banister
handrail
sleeve
accessories
accessory
sunglasses
human
People Images & Pictures
robe
evening dress
fashion
gown
long sleeve
footwear
shoe
female
staircase
Public domain images
Related collections
Fashion 1
27 photos
· Curated by Dalibor Novak
fashion
apparel
human
Ingrids Soulmate
72 photos
· Curated by Ingrid
Women Images & Pictures
female
People Images & Pictures
5Stars
1,540 photos
· Curated by WANG JIATAO
5star
building
outdoor