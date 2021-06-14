Go to Anna Stampfli's profile
Available for hire
Download free
red rose in bloom during daytime
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Published on SONY, ILCE-7RM4
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Browse premium images on iStock

Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20

Related tags

plant
Flower Images
petal
blossom
bush
vegetation
bud
sprout
Tree Images & Pictures
geranium
Leaf Backgrounds
acanthaceae
Rose Images
Free images

Related collections

Sun Sand Soul
58 photos · Curated by Laura van Meer
soul
sand
HQ Background Images
Animals
774 photos · Curated by Wilfried Santer
Animals Images & Pictures
mammal
HD Grey Wallpapers
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking