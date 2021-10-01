Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Wolfgang Hasselmann
@wolfgang_hasselmann
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
4d
ago
ILCE-7M2
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
Brown Backgrounds
Tree Images & Pictures
plant
tree trunk
sunlight
Nature Images
maple
outdoors
HD Scenery Wallpapers
Free pictures
Related collections
Minimalist
394 photos
· Curated by Drew Wickline
HD Minimalist Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
HD Wallpapers
Pretty Food
85 photos
· Curated by Kathy Ribeiro
Food Images & Pictures
drink
plate
Patterns and Textures
426 photos
· Curated by Chloe Urban
HD Pattern Wallpapers
Texture Backgrounds
HQ Background Images