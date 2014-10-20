Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Juan Manuel Núñez Méndez
@juanmanunez
Download free
Published on
October 20, 2014
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Tree trunks
Share
Info
Related collections
Trees, Mountains, Changing Leaves, Forest, Nature, Pine
308 photos
· Curated by Sarah W
leafe
pine
HD Forest Wallpapers
Roots in the Earth
333 photos
· Curated by Denise Petrey
Earth Images & Pictures
root
plant
Forest
7 photos
· Curated by Mario Debout
HD Forest Wallpapers
HD Wood Wallpapers
plant
Related tags
Tree Images & Pictures
HD Forest Wallpapers
Nature Images
HD Grey Wallpapers
outdoors
plant
vegetation
land
flora
birch
bark
trunk
grove
quiet
Peaceful Pictures
moss
Winter Images & Pictures
white wood
Tree Images & Pictures
HD Wood Wallpapers
Free stock photos