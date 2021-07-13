Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Anuj Yadav
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Joshimath, Uttarakhand, India
Published
on
July 13, 2021
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D3300
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
snow covered Himalayan mountain
Related tags
uttarakhand
india
joshimath
Nature Images
Mountain Images & Pictures
peak
ice
HD Snow Wallpapers
Travel Images
Landscape Images & Pictures
auli
HD Sky Wallpapers
season
ski resort
hill
alpine
trekking
frozen
HQ Background Images
nanda devi
Free pictures
Related collections
STYLED FOOD
349 photos
· Curated by Chloe Stephens
Food Images & Pictures
Fruits Images & Pictures
plant
Wild
529 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
wild
Flower Images
plant
Collection #134: Free Music Archive
10 photos
· Curated by Free Music Archive
Animals Images & Pictures
HD Grey Wallpapers
wildlife