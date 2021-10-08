Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Vy Lê
@levyy_99
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
October 8, 2021
Apple, iPhone 8 Plus
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
plant
potted plant
vase
jar
pottery
planter
Leaf Backgrounds
herbs
Flower Images
blossom
finger
Free pictures
Related collections
Makers: Cat and Ben
16 photos · Curated by Crew
HD Grey Wallpapers
hand
picture
Collection #4: Crew
8 photos · Curated by Crew
HD White Wallpapers
plant
Flower Images
cyberpunk
67 photos · Curated by Paul Sajna
cyberpunk
building
Light Backgrounds