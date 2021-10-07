Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Sean Foster
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Gatlinburg, TN, USA
Published
on
October 7, 2021
Canon, EOS Rebel T6
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Wood carving of black bears.
Related tags
gatlinburg
tn
usa
HD Grey Wallpapers
appalachia
tourist attraction
signage
wood carving
smoky mountains
street photography
tudor city
shopping district
black bears
Animals Images & Pictures
mammal
wildlife
ape
human
People Images & Pictures
Horse Images
Free pictures
Related collections
Natural World
108 photos
· Curated by Heidi Thomasen
outdoor
Cloud Pictures & Images
HD Grey Wallpapers
hands
171 photos
· Curated by sieun yoo
hand
finger
People Images & Pictures
Collection #127: Slack
10 photos
· Curated by Slack
HQ Background Images
HD Wallpapers
Cloud Pictures & Images