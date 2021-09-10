Go to Nagesh Badu's profile
@nagesh
Download free
green bamboo trees during daytime
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Chitwan, Nepal
Published on Canon, EOS 6D Mark II
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Browse premium images on iStock

Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20

Related tags

chitwan
nepal
bamboo
plant
Birds Images
Animals Images & Pictures
Free pictures

Related collections

surf views
23 photos · Curated by Olivier Brengues
surf
outdoor
sea
Happiness
89 photos · Curated by Angie Muldowney
happiness
HD Color Wallpapers
hand
SNEAKER
54 photos · Curated by Huỳnh Tấn Hậu
sneaker
shoe
leg
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking