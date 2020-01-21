Neelam Sundaram - Portrait of a Modern Ancient Woman 1 Sacred Art. Divine Feminine Energy of a modern ancient Indian woman. This desi woman is of this material reality and somewhere beyond it. Mysterious, strange intersections between the ancient and modern emerge in this photo of a modern traditional human divine woman. She is spiritual and sensual, erotic and divine, innocent and ancient, pure and sexual, nonduality. My Sundaram, my sundaram. All of my love, Neelam💎 Photographer: Nate Dale