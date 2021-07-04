Go to Arron Choi's profile
@arronchoi
Download free
brown and white concrete building
brown and white concrete building
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Yin Hing Building, Choi Hung Road, San Po Kong, Hong Kong
Published on Free to use under the Unsplash License

average apartment in Hong Kong

Related collections

NHS
20 photos · Curated by David Vincent
nh
text
human
Drone Pictures
2,274 photos · Curated by Nick Nice
drone
outdoor
aerial view
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking