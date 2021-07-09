Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Arun Prakash
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Pixxel Production, near बालाजी मंदिर, Guledagudda, Karnataka, India
Published
on
July 10, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
pixxel production
near बालाजी मंदिर
guledagudda
karnataka
india
camera
measuring tape
camera essentials
zhiyun
gimble
knobs
zhiyun weebill s
lens
gear
camera gear
numbers
centimeter
focus ring
knob
electronic
Backgrounds
Related collections
Shadow Play
67 photos
· Curated by Andrew Neel
shadow
HD Grey Wallpapers
human
Cosmetic
365 photos
· Curated by Jennifer Carlsson
cosmetic
beauty
Makeup Backgrounds
Distinct Foreground
51 photos
· Curated by Marshall Pittman
outdoor
HD Grey Wallpapers
Cloud Pictures & Images