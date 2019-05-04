Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Stijn te Strake
@stijntestrake
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Featured in
Editorial
Share
Info
Published
on
May 4, 2019
FUJIFILM, X70
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
HD Grey Wallpapers
HD Art Wallpapers
exhibition
museum
culture
sculpture
antiquities
tefaf
lighting
People Images & Pictures
human
crowd
audience
speech
Free images
Related collections
Useful
39 photos
· Curated by Matt Bonnar
useful
human
People Images & Pictures
Exhibition 2
54 photos
· Curated by Louise H
exhibition
human
HD Art Wallpapers
The Library of the One Percent
52 photos
· Curated by Cassie Gallegos
library
HD Gold Wallpapers
HD Art Wallpapers