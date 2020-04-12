Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Daniele Bissoli
@danibix95
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Verona, VR, Italy
Published
on
April 12, 2020
FUJIFILM, X-A10
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Thirsty leaves
Related tags
verona
vr
Italy Pictures & Images
Leaf Backgrounds
water drop
plant
droplet
Nature Images
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Boho
48 photos
· Curated by Jennifer Ann
boho
Women Images & Pictures
Sunset Images & Pictures
Family
17 photos
· Curated by Marlene Arteaga
Family Images & Photos
People Images & Pictures
blog
Welcome to New York
153 photos
· Curated by Lucas Gallone
york
new
building