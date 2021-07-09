Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Aaisha Muhammad
@aaisham
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
2 months
ago
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
HD Green Wallpapers
leaves
Nature Images
details
shapes
HD Pattern Wallpapers
plant
Leaf Backgrounds
veins
Texture Backgrounds
crystal
Backgrounds
Related collections
People on Adventures
184 photos
· Curated by Max Joles
adventure
People Images & Pictures
outdoor
Collection #73: Chris Messina
9 photos
· Curated by Chris Messina
outdoor
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
Amenities
46 photos
· Curated by Meredith Plant
amenity
plant
flora