Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Milin John
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Dehradun, Uttarakhand, India
Published
on
October 6, 2021
Canon, EOS 700D
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Golden Bokeh
Related tags
dehradun
uttarakhand
india
HD Gold Wallpapers
HD Glitter Wallpapers
Nature Backgrounds
nature images
Nature Images
HQ Background Images
Yellow Backgrounds
glittery texture
bokeh
HD Desktop Wallpapers
HD Wallpapers
full hd wallpaper
shiny
photography
Color Backgrounds
Sunset Images & Pictures
spiritual
Free images
Related collections
The Colors of India
58 photos
· Curated by Susan Wilkinson
HD Color Wallpapers
india
People Images & Pictures
A Closer Look
103 photos
· Curated by Rebecca Matthews
macro
wing
Animals Images & Pictures
Pastel Pantone
606 photos
· Curated by Valencia Ng
HD Pastel Wallpapers
HD Windows Wallpapers
building