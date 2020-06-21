Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Vijay Sutrave
@vijaysutrave
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
June 21, 2020
FUJIFILM, X-T20
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Bird sitting on a branch in Sydney, Australia
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
Birds Images
Tree Images & Pictures
HD Blue Wallpapers
branch
HD Forest Wallpapers
sydney
australia
Animals Images & Pictures
sparrow
plant
finch
jay
anthus
Leaf Backgrounds
Free stock photos
Related collections
Textures
188 photos · Curated by Jeromy Logan
Texture Backgrounds
HQ Background Images
HD Pattern Wallpapers
Posters
1,030 photos · Curated by Katarzyna Matylla
poster
outdoor
HD Grey Wallpapers
Phone Backgrounds
407 photos · Curated by Andy Holmes
HQ Background Images
HD Wallpapers
outdoor