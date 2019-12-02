Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Adam Ernhoffer
@adam_ernhoffer
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Svájc
Published
on
December 2, 2019
samsung, SM-G930F
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
svájc
HD Green Wallpapers
sheep
Animals Images & Pictures
mammal
field
grassland
outdoors
cattle
Cow Images & Pictures
Nature Images
countryside
meadow
pasture
farm
rural
ranch
Birds Images
grazing
Free stock photos
Related collections
Desktop and Tech
285 photos
· Curated by Joan Aldrich
HD Desktop Wallpapers
tech
HD Computer Wallpapers
Collection #193: Unsplash
9 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
HD Grey Wallpapers
People Images & Pictures
HD City Wallpapers
Love
625 photos
· Curated by Tim Mossholder
Love Images
couple
People Images & Pictures