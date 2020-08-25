Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Sneha Cecil
@sneha_snaps
Download free
Share
Info
David Sheldrick Elephant Sanctuary, Nairobi, Kenya
Published on
August 26, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related collections
Elephants
22 photos
· Curated by Julie Frandsen-Horner
Elephant Images & Pictures
Animals Images & Pictures
wildlife
EARTH
16 photos
· Curated by P J
Earth Images & Pictures
HD Grey Wallpapers
mud
texture
127 photos
· Curated by cai Alan
Texture Backgrounds
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
Related tags
nairobi
kenya
Elephant Images & Pictures
wildlife
Animals Images & Pictures
mud
david sheldrick elephant sanctuary
mammal
soil
ground
Baby Images & Photos
calves
park
national
david
calf
orphanage
feet
Leaf Backgrounds
wet
Public domain images