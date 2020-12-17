Go to Patrik Velich's profile
Available for hire
Download free
woman in black long sleeve shirt and pink pants sitting on brown wooden fence during daytime
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Bratislava, Slovensko
Published on Canon, EOS 6D
Free to use under the Unsplash License

IG: pgh_foto

Related collections

lines
106 photos · Curated by Elke Karin Lugert
line
road
building
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking