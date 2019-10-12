Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Stephen Ingham
@125ste
Download free
Share
Info
Whitby, UK
Published on
October 12, 2019
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Halfway Up the 199 steps
Related collections
Shadows & Silhouettes
273 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
shadow
silhouette
Cloud Pictures & Images
Backgrounds
238 photos
· Curated by Clem Onojeghuo
HQ Background Images
HD Color Wallpapers
HD Wallpapers
Objects
139 photos
· Curated by José Luis Antúnez
object
HD Grey Wallpapers
Website Backgrounds
Related tags
roof
human
People Images & Pictures
whitby
uk
HD Water Wallpapers
waterfront
tile roof
dock
pier
port
urban
HD Blue Wallpapers
Creative Commons images