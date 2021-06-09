Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Patrick Langwallner
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
June 9, 2021
Canon EOS R5
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Fortress of Salzburg
Related tags
salzburg
austria
HD City Wallpapers
Brown Backgrounds
tower
building
architecture
steeple
spire
castle
fort
Birds Images
Animals Images & Pictures
Free stock photos
Related collections
The Wedding
254 photos
· Curated by Heather Dou
Wedding Backgrounds
bride
marriage
Collection #7: Crew
10 photos
· Curated by Crew
collection
outdoor
sunlight
Top 100 Most Downloaded Photos of 2017
79 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
HQ Background Images
HD Wallpapers
blog