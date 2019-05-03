Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
eberhard 🖐 grossgasteiger
@eberhardgross
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Featured in
Editorial
Share
Info
Lake Antholz, Antholz, Italy
Published
on
May 3, 2019
Canon, EOS 6D
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
lake antholz
antholz
Italy Pictures & Images
HD Grey Wallpapers
Nature Images
weather
outdoors
fog
HD Water Wallpapers
mist
ground
road
Backgrounds
Related collections
Mobile
2,468 photos
· Curated by federico garcia ronca
mobile
outdoor
HD Grey Wallpapers
Screen Saver One
20 photos
· Curated by Annie Zimmermann
HD Screen Wallpapers
plant
Flower Images
My first collection
380 photos
· Curated by Karen Kramer
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
outdoor