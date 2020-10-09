Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Wolfgang Hasselmann
@wolfgang_hasselmann
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
October 9, 2020
SONY, ILCE-7M2
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
HD Grey Wallpapers
Elephant Images & Pictures
wildlife
mammal
Animals Images & Pictures
field
outdoors
grassland
Nature Images
savanna
vegetation
plant
bush
Backgrounds
Related collections
Elephants
59 photos · Curated by Caroline Bush
Elephant Images & Pictures
Animals Images & Pictures
wildlife
wildlife
426 photos · Curated by Marta Laura
wildlife
Animals Images & Pictures
mammal
animals
1,431 photos · Curated by Iwonna Salak
Animals Images & Pictures
mammal
wildlife