Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Luis Quintero
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Featured in
Editorial
,
Spirituality
Share
Info
Published
on
May 2, 2019
Canon EOS 6D Mark II
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
HD Grey Wallpapers
text
human
People Images & Pictures
Book Images & Photos
finger
worship
diary
prayer
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Spirituality
6 photos
· Curated by Yve A.
spirituality
HD Grey Wallpapers
text
Jesus (or not)
1,009 photos
· Curated by Roger Courville
Jesus Images
church
HD Grey Wallpapers
Spirituality
265 photos
· Curated by Rachel Peteuil
spirituality
text
human